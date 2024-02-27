Skip to main contentSkip to footer
CSI, Forrest Gump actor Gary Sinise's son Mac dead at 33 – tragic cause of death revealed
Gary Sinise's son Mac dead at 33 after five-year battle with rare cancer

The CSI: NY and Forrest Gump actor shared the news through a heartbreaking essay detailing his son's battle with Chordoma

2 minutes ago
Gary Sinise arrives for the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe" held at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Gary Sinise and his family are mourning the loss of his beloved son McCanna Sinise, who has passed away aged 33.

The CSI: New York actor's official foundation shared the announcement Tuesday afternoon, revealing that McCanna, who was nicknamed Mac, died on January 5 of this year after a five-and-a-half year battle with Chordoma, a rare form of bone cancer that largely impacts the skull and spine.

Mac is survived by his father and his mother Moira Harris, as well as siblings Sophie, 35, and Ella, 32.

More to come.

