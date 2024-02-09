Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon pictured partying in New York City with other famous faces

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe, 20, moved to New York City in 2022 and has been living his best life ever since.

The talented musician was one of the many well-known faces to attend the star-studded Equinox x Interview magazine party to kick off New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night, and it looked like he had the best time!

Photos from the star-studded event, held at popular NYC hot spot Casino, saw the NYU student posing inside the venue, dressed in a white T-shirt and checked shirt teamed with jeans.

Deacon attended the event with his manager following his NYU class but the down-to-earth star didn't want to be in the spotlight.

He was joined by other famous names including The White Lotus star Theo James, Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer, Alan Cumming, Sam Olsen and Eddie Roche, to name but a few.

Casino's two-floor venue had been transformed for the special event, packed with people, free flowing custom-made cocktails and immersed in TV visuals, including custom pillars showcasing Equinox's recent Want It All campaign.

Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon attended the star-studded Equinox x Interview magazine party in NYC

Deacon has an exciting future ahead of him, having shown his music potential just last year when he released his debut album, A New Earth, in April.

Just last week, he released his latest son, Ignorance is Bliss. When he released his album last year, the 20-year-old said of his music: "All I can say is that it came from pure love, for what I do and for the people that listen. This is a story of my life, our lives, and of love and life in general; it carries thoughts and emotions that I've accumulated, felt, observed, bottled up, and dealth with through the last 19 years of my life.

The star-studded party was held at Casino in New York's Lower East Side

"This project was created in my dorm, made by three college kids with big dreams and bigger hearts." Several years before his album release, Deacon opened up to Interview magazine about his passion for making music.

Inside the party

He said: "All the music I've made this summer has been done digitally, for the most part. As things open up, I'm looking forward to collaborating with people I haven't met yet. I feel like the best records are made in person."

Deacon has a bright future ahead of him in the music industry

Deacon's dad, Ryan Phillippe, was also credited as the inspiration behind the star's passion for music.

"When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there's more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it's the production that makes me feel something. I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos."

Deacon with his mom, Reese Witherspoon

As well as attending parties in NYC, Deacon has also been enjoying the Hollywood lifestyle back near home. Last month, he attended the Golden Globes with his mom, Reese, and shared some heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos of the pair of them getting ready for the star-studded event on social media.

"First award show, always good to start off with something small!!" he wrote, to which his proud mom replied: "So much fun with you."

