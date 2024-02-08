Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman puts up brave front for rare red carpet with wife amid conservatorship drama

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman has put on a brave face for a rare red carpet outing amid his ongoing legal feud over his mom's conservatorship request.

Elijah and his wife Marieangela "Queeny" King stepped out on Monday night together in West Hollywood, to attend Christine Peake's comedy show benefitting Marisa Sullivan's initiative The Breast Cancer Bandit at the Hotel Ziggy.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, have stood by each other's side amid the legal battle with the "Believe" singer, and he recently filed to dismiss the divorce he initially requested back in 2021.

For the night out, Elijah donned a gray graphic tee layered under a navy pinstripe blazer with butter yellow piping, while Marieangela struck a tuxedo-esque look with a ruffled white button down paired with a black jacket, tights and shiny black bowtie.

Elijah and Marieangela's rekindling appears to be at the center of his estrangement from Cher, who he alleged in court filings obtained by People "objects" of their reconciliation.

The musician is a product of the Burlesque actress' marriage to late musician Gregg Allman, from 1975 to 1979. Before his passing aged 69 in 2017, the Allman Brothers Band former member set up a trust for his son, funds from which he receives via interval payments.

© Eugene Powers Photography/Shutterstock Elijah and his wife made a rare outing together

Cher's conservatorship request, which was denied, would have taken control of the funds from his father.

In an objection from Elijah obtained by Page Six, he established the reasons why he doesn't need a conservatorship. He maintained he has been sober from "illicit substances" since October, has voluntarily submitted three drug tests this month, which have all been negative, and is "successfully managing" his finances with the help of a financial manager, who is in charge of the quarterly payments from the trust.

© Ron Davis Elijah and Cher, pictured above in 1994, have been at odds since late last year

He stated: "I could have demanded that my mandatory distributions be made to me directly as required by the trust, but I did not do so." Though there is another hearing for March, a judge did already side with Elijah, ruling that he has in fact remained drug free and responsibly managed his finances.

Marieangela also backed his claims in her own objection, and further claimed her estranged mother-in-law is "categorically unfit" to serve as her son's conservator.

© Getty The singer has two sons, Elijah, and Chaz Bono, who she welcomed with late ex-husband Sonny Bono

Moreover, she declared Cher isn't "capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah," and further argued: "To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself."

Marieangela – who has previously vouched for her husband's sobriety and responsibility to manage his own finances – ultimately said that while she does not see a need for Elijah to have a conservatorship, should a judge disagree, she does not believe Cher should have the role of trustee.

