Miley Cyrus' brother Trace speaks out amid alleged family feud, laments being part of 'famous family'

Miley Cyrus' famous family members have been in the spotlight all their lives, from her father, country music sensation Billy Ray Cyrus, to her siblings Braison, Noah, Brandi, and Trace.

In the midst of reports of a rift between the famous siblings, amplified by the fact that Noah and Braison's noticeable absence from their mother Tish's wedding to Dominic Purcell last week, Trace is making his thoughts about being part of an A-list family clear.

The 34-year-old musician got candid on an Instagram Stories "Ask Me Anything" session about his relationship with fame and his mixed feelings on coming from famous roots.

A fan asked: "Is it hard being in a family that is in a spotlight?" and Trace responded: "I love my family so much but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family."

He explained the reasoning behind his answer, writing: "People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to.

“But that's so far from the truth. I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to till after they signed me. I never put my last name online anywhere for the first years of my career until people started finding out."

He commented on his sister's immense success adding to the family's time in the spotlight, saying: "When my band started taking off Miley had just started Hannah Montana so people weren't even familiar with it.

"I was touring in other countries when people didn't even know who Miley was and they definitely didn't expect me to be the son of a country music singer because I never brought it up."

After beginning his songwriting career with his adoptive dad Billy, Trace branched out into music on his own when he started the pop-rock group Metro Station in late 2005, just before Hannah Montana debuted in March 2006.

Following a few years with the group on-and-off, Trace started another band in 2010, the pop group Ashland HIGH, before returning to Metro Station in 2014. By the late 2010s, he'd branched out into solo work and released his debut solo EP in 2021.

Trace most recently shared a heartfelt photograph from his mother Tish's wedding alongside sisters Miley and Brandi, sharing a sweet dedication to his mom.

"I feel extremely blessed to be part of such an amazing family," he wrote. "Congrats to my mom on a beautiful wedding. Life is unpredictable & always full of changes.

"I think the most important thing to do is cherish the past, look forward to the future, & always be happy in the present moment because that's really all we have. Yesterday is gone & tomorrow is never promised. It's been a long time since I've seen my mom so happy & that makes me genuinely happy. I love you."

