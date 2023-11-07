Dolly Parton's rare public ode to private husband Carl Dean will melt your heart – details

Dolly Parton has been in the business of music for over five decades, but that doesn't mean she's done reaching milestones and making music history.

Though the "Jolene" singer, 77, is inarguably the queen of country, and she very reluctantly accepted her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year. Now, she's earning that most recent honor by releasing her very first rock and roll album. (The prolific songwriter has released 48 albums overall during her historic career).

Aptly titled Rockstar – out on November 17 – the album will see the Grammy-winning singer collaborate with fellow legends on their own renditions of iconic songs such as "Stairway to Heaven," "Free Bird," "Purple Rain," and "Wrecking Ball," and, it will make Dolly's husband very happy!

Dolly has been married to husband Carl Dean for almost 60 years, since 1966. And while Dolly is one of the most famous country singers of all time, the two have always been adamant about keeping their relationship private, and few photos of the two together are publicly available.

However, the country superstar's new album is in a way quite the public ode to her longtime husband.

Earlier this year, Dolly confessed while on Absolute Radio Breakfast that despite her legendary standing in and contributions to country music, her husband is actually not a fan of the genre.

"Country music was his least favorite, he was into hard rock," she confessed, explaining: "All of our lives, and we've been together almost 60 years, anytime I'm around him, in the house, in the car he's always playing rock songs."

© Instagram Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966 with only her mother as witness

Luckily for the both of them, maybe for the first time in their marriage it seems, they'll get to sit in the car together and enjoy Dolly's music, Carl approved.

However, while Dolly has partnered with some of the biggest names in music to deliver her first rock album, such as Paul McCartney, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, and Miley Cyrus, it still wasn't easy to pass her husband's test.

© Instagram The two married before Dolly found fame

"I actually chose a lot of his favorite songs to do [for this album], 'Stairway to Heaven' being one of them," she said, before revealing: "I did a version of 'Stairway to Heaven' some years back as a bluegrass kind of thing, and he didn't think I should have done it. And he said, are you sure that's 'Stairway to Heaven' or 'Stairway to hell?'"

© Getty Rockstar is out November 17

Dolly further talked about her husband's influence in her new album, telling ABC News that after getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her husband "really made me make that final decision to think, 'You know what? I've got this great opportunity to do this, and I'm just gonna do it.'"

Thankfully, she finally got his stamp of approval, and she added: "For him to say, 'That's pretty good,' he meant it’s really good. And that meant more to me than for anybody else to say the record was good."

