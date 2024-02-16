Louise Redknapp marks heartbreaking anniversary with touching photo

Louise Redknapp shared a touching post on Thursday when she marked the heartbreaking loss of her close friend, Caroline Flack.

The former Eternals singer shares a series of meaningful photos and videos on social media alongside her late friend. Accompanying the tribute was a moving message in the caption that read: "Today we all remember that kindness is everything and being there for each other is so important [white love heart emoji].

"Not a day goes by I don’t think about you, shine bright up in the sky my girl, this song will always be for you xxx Be kind," alongside a white love heart emoji.

Included in the post was a clip of Louise singing Together Again by Janet Jackson, a song that she performed at Flackstock in 2022, a festival arranged in Caroline's honour.

Caroline and Louise had a close friendship

The featured image showed Louise and Caroline beaming for the camera whilst at an event together. Both of the ladies looked incredible, Caroline's cascading blonde hair flowing past her shoulders and onto the green military jacket she was wearing. Meanwhile, Louise looked glamorous in black jeans and and high-neck black top.

A second snap showed Caroline and Louise in a candid selfie, both of them smouldering as they posed side-by-side. The final image was a beautiful black-and-white portrait of Caroline sitting on a surfboard on the beach. Caroline tragically took her own life on 15 February 2020 aged 40.

© Suzan Moore - PA Images Louise performing on stage at Flackstock

Louise revealed in 2020 that Caroline reached out to her back in 2017 when she was going through a difficult time with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp. She cited the former Love Island presenter as the "kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend I've met in this industry"in a touching message on social media.

The singer wrote: "Caroline when things were tough for me and you were going through equally such a tough time you reached out to me and it was so nice to have someone that had been there and been through the same emotions and feelings as me even though different circumstances.

The pair had such a special bond

"I always think it takes a certain soul to be able to reach out to someone who they don’t really know that well and speak from the heart but you did that for me and from that moment a close friendship was founded. I feel so proud that I was someone that you felt you could trust and that you could speak to at any time about anything." She added: "I know what really mattered to you was being loved and being cared for and I just wish you could see how loved you were by so many people."

The mum-of-two went on to praise Caroline for giving her the confidence to restart her music career after years out of the industry. "You didn't deserve any of this what has happened," Louise continued. "You were the kindest, brightest fun and sincere friend I've met in this industry. You turned up to every show I ever did coming back in to the industry you helped me believe I could go back and do something I never thought I could do again. Whether it was a little DJ set, a west-end show or a music gig you were there being the brightest loudest biggest loyalist supporter[...]"

She concluded the heartfelt message with: "Caroline I was so proud to be your friend you were our girl!"