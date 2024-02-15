YouTuber Twomad dead at 23 - what happened to Muudea Sedik?

YouTuber Twomad was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Tuesday at the age of 23.

According to TMZ, the gaming creator was discovered unresponsive after someone called authorities for a welfare check.

Twomad - whose real name was Muudea Sedik - had millions of followers on his popular Youtube channels and social media pages.

According to the outlet, he had not been seen or heard from in several days.

The cause of death was deferred but TMZ reported Twomad may have succumbed to an overdose.

He rose to fame in 2018 for his video-gaming commentary before turning to comedic skits. Twomad took an extended hiatus in 2022.

His final YouTube video was entitled: "How I Became CEO of Radioshack."

Twomad famously collaborated with OnlyFans model Belle Delphine who created "GamerGirl Bath Water."

They created a risky photo shoot in 2022 in which they dressed up as a number of cartoon characters including Buzz Lightyear and Jessie from Toy Story and Donkey Kong and Princess Peach from Nintendo too.