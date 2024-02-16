Snoop Dogg's well-known brother dies aged 44 as fans rally around star

Snoop Dogg has shared a series of emotional tributes to his younger brother, Bing Worthington, on social media, following the news of his death.

Bing tragically passed away aged just 44, and Snoop has been inundated with support from his fans after sharing several posts dedicated to his sibling online.

The first was simply a photo of the pair, alongside several emojis, including a crying face and dove, as well as a praying hand.

He then posted footage of Bing, writing: "@badabing33 always made us laugh. u bac with moms."

A third post was a picture of Bing with their late mother, Beverly Tate, who died in 2021 aged 70. "bac wit momma," he wrote.

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to his brother Bing Worthington, who passed away aged 44

Fans have flocked to the comments section to pay tribute to Bing and to send sympathetic messages to Snoop Dogg.

"I’m so sorry . She always spoke so highly of her boys. May they both rest peacefully," one wrote, while another commented: "I’m so sorry big brother, bing was a bright soul , I had the best time getting to know him last summer . Sending love and positive energy to you and the whole family." A third added: "Sending love and prayers your way. Bing will definitely be missed. God Bless you and yours."

Snoop Dogg shared a photo of his late brother and mom

Bing and Snoop had been working together for years. The star's late brother was his tour manager, having previously been a roadie for him.

Opening up about their working relationship, Bing previously told Vice in 2016: "I started from the bottom. I ain't just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy. I worked my way to the top.

Bing Worthington was just 44 when he passed away

"Even though I’m [Snoop's] brother he didn’t give me a top-ranked position. You can’t just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn."

Bing was a star in his own right too with his music. He was part of the group Lifestyle. It's been a difficult year for Snoop, whose daughter, Cori, 24, had a health scare in January.

She posted on social media on January 18 that she had suffered a "severe stroke" and was hospitalized.

© Getty Snoop's family have had a tough year

Luckily, Cori improved, with Snoop giving an update on his daughter during a chat with People at the Los Angeles premiere for his comedy, The Underdogs, telling them that she was "doing a little better", and that the health scare had put life into perspective.

The rapper is also father to Corde, 29 and Cordell, 26, who he shares with wife Shante Broadus – who he has been married to since 1997 – as well as Julian, 26, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Laurie Holmond.

