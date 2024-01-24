Snoop Dogg gives update on 24-year-old daughter after sudden stroke as she remains in hospital

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus is still in the throes of recovery after her sudden stroke last week, though slowly but surely improving.

Cori, who is only 24 years old, shared news of the medical emergency on her Instagram on January 18, writing: "I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," and: "Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."

Now, her dad has given a subtle though hopeful update that she'll be out of the hospital soon.

Speaking with People at the Los Angeles premiere for his new comedy movie The Underdogs, Snoop shared that his daughter is thankfully "doing a little bit better," and agreed that the health scare definitely put life into perspective.

Cori is one of the rapper's four children. In addition to Cori, he shares Corde, 29 and Cordell, 26, with wife Shante Broadus – who he has been married to since 1997 – as well as Julian, 26, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Laurie Holmond.

Though Cori has been open in the past about her Lupus diagnosis, which she received when she was six, she has shared in subsequent updates from the hospital that doctors are still working on figuring out what caused the stroke.

© Getty Cori is Snoop's youngest daughter with his wife Shante

In an Instagram Story from the hospital shared on January 23, she said she would "most likely" be discharged the following day.

She also shared a clip of herself on the way to get a CT scan of her chest, "to see exactly what caused" her stroke, and promised her followers: "When I get out I'm going to share everything more in depth [for real]."

© Getty The rapper with his wife and their two sons

In September of last year, she opened up to People about her journey with Lupus, and how she was "better than I've ever been" after deciding to go "all natural" when it came to her medications.

"I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago," she revealed at the time, adding: "I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body's like, OK, this is the new program and she's getting used to it."

© Getty Cori has candidly spoken of her difficult health history

She further explained: "I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself.

"I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey."

