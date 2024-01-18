Snoop Dogg's daughter, 24, suffers 'severe' medical crisis

Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter Cori has revealed that she suffered a "severe stroke". Taking to Instagram, Cori posted a picture from the hospital to tell her followers the devastating news.

"I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote. "Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."

Cori has revealed no further information yet, but has previously been open about her Lupus diagnosis, which she received at the age of six. Lupus is an autoimmune disease which causes inflammation of the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs when the body's immune system attacks them rather than targeting bad bacteria and viruses.

The condition currently has no cure, although research is going on to change this, and there is currently medication that can be prescribed which can help to manage symptoms.

In 2023, Cori told People that she had stopped taking her medication and was going "all natural".

"I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body's like, okay, this is the new program and she's getting used to it," Cori revealed.

"I wanted to change because it just became a lot," she said, speaking of being on the various meds for almost 20 years. "I'm only 24-years-old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey."

Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Seal have all also been diagnosed.

Snoop has four children: Sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26, as well as daughter Cori, 24, with his wife, Shante Broadus, and son, Julian, 25, from a previous relationship.

In 2021 Cori bravely told fans that her mental health was "not so great" and shared that she had "tried to end my life".