Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to family of woman killed during Chiefs parade revealed

Taylor Swift has sent her condolences and $100,000 to the family of the woman who died during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio DJ, was shot and killed while celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win with her husband of 22 years and their two children.

Following the mass shooting – which left 22 people, including children, injured – the singer made two $50,000 payments eight minutes apart to a GoFundMe page created to help benefit the family of Lopez-Galvan.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," she added in a comment. Her donations were confirmed by a representative.

The find's initial goal was to raise $75,000, but as of Saturday morning, more than $328,000 has been raised.

A statement on the page reads: "This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed. She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years.

© Facebook Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been identified as the deceased following the shooting

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life."

It concluded: "This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy. Any amount is appreciated."

© Getty 22 people were also injured during the mass shooting

The mother-of-two's employer, KKFI 90.1 FM, confirmed her death in a statement, which read: "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally.

"Our hearts and prayers are with her family," they added. "We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

According to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, three people are being questioned over the shooting, which took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo, at the end of the parade.

© Getty Images Fans raced to find safety amid the shooting

"Three persons were detained and under investigation for today's incident," she said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Right now, we do not have a motive," Graves added. "I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

Shortly after the shooting, the Chiefs released a statement offering their condolences and confirmed that all players and staff were safe.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes joined the fun at the Chiefs parade before the shooting

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City," their statement began.

"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for."

They concluded: "We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

