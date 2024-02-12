Blake Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift is goals - and her daughters are just as close with the singer

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were pictured cheering on Travis Kelce and his winning team, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday night at the Super Bowl, along with Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone.

The pair are often seen out and about together, and fans of Taylor know all too well that Blake is one of her best friends.

In fact, it's not just the actress who is close with the Cruel Summer hitmaker, but her daughters too. Taylor has a strong bond with James, nine, Betty, seven, and Inez, five, who Blake shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Back in 2017, James - then a toddler - even made a voiceover cameo on Taylor's song, Gorgeous, and then at the age of six, she was credited for her photography skills after Taylor shared a collage following the release of her song, Renegade, featuring a photo by the little girl.

Meanwhile, James and her younger sister Inez both went to see Taylor perform during her 2023 Eras tour, and got a shoutout from their famous "aunt".

© PATRICK T. FALLON Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl on Sunday night

What's more, Blake's children are so used to Taylor in their lives that they had no idea that she was such a famous star.

Talking during an episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show in 2022, Ryan said: "I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time, they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family.

© TIMOTHY A. CLARY Blake and Taylor are incredibly close

"And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"

Taylor is likely just as close to Ryan and Blake's fourth child, whose name and gender has never been revealed to the public.

© Gotham The celebrity friends are often pictured out and about in NYC together

When Blake chose to share a photo collage featuring pictures of her fourth pregnancy in a rare social media post back in 2022, Taylor featured in it.

The star was captured on camera embracing her friend, who was dressed in a pink bikini, while Taylor wore a pair of striped shorts and a tank top. Taylor and Blake are there for each other during the good and the bad times.

© Photo: Instagram Taylor is very close with Blake and her family

When the singer split up from Joe Alwyn in 2023, she was pictured for the first time since the split with her group of girl friends, including Blake.

The pair were joined by stars including Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters. Taylor was also joined by Blake as she went to one of her very first Kansas City Chiefs games to watch Travis play.

Back in October, the pair were seen cheering on the sportstar with Ryan joining them. A good time was had by all, as pictures from the event showed them all laughing and smiling from their box.

