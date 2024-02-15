Travis Kelce breaks silence after Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting with heartbreaking statement

Travis Kelce expressed his heartbreak in an emotional statement following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Chiefs tight end revealed his sadness over the tragedy – which left one dead and 22 injured – as he paid tribute to the victims.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs winning touchdown in tense Super Bowl overtime

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," he added.

According to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, three people are being questioned over the mass shooting, which took place at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo, at the end of the parade.

"Three persons were detained and under investigation for today's incident," she said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"Right now, we do not have a motive," Graves added. "I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

© Getty Images Travis is 'heartbroken' over the shooting

At the time of the press conference, Graves did not release the name of the deceased victim. However, according to The Kansas City Star, she has been identified as local radio DJ, Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

The mother-of-two's employer, KKFI 90.1 FM, confirmed her death in a statement, which read: "It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally.

© Facebook Lisa Lopez-Galvan has been identified as the deceased following the shooting

"Our hearts and prayers are with her family," they added. "We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

Shortly after the shooting, the Chiefs released a statement offering their condolences and confirmed that all players and staff were safe.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City," their statement began.

© Getty Images Fans raced to find safety amid the shooting

"We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for."

They concluded: "We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes also shared their sadness over the incident.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes joined the fun at the Chiefs parade before the shooting

"Praying for Kansas City…" he tweeted, while Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story: "Shooting is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."

She later added: "Highly embarrassed and disappointed in this, Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it's devastating.

© Getty Images One person has been confirmed dead and 22 injured

"Lives lost and people injured during something that was [supposed] to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved."

Meanwhile, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill wrote on X: "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.