Who was Snoop Dogg's late brother Bing Worthington?

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Bing Worthington, the younger brother of rap icon Snoop Dogg, who sadly passed away at the age of 44.

Snoop, aged 52, confirmed the somber news through a heartfelt series of Instagram tributes last Friday, sharing memories and moments of Bing, along with a poignant video at a cemetery alongside their elder brother, Jerry Wesley Carter, and other family members. The details surrounding Bing's cause of death remain undisclosed at this time.

Bing was more than just Snoop's sibling; he was an integral part of his brother's professional entourage and an influential figure in his own right.

As a Buffalo Bills enthusiast, Bing initially stepped into the music industry as Snoop’s roadie. His role evolved over time, seeing him take on greater responsibilities, ultimately becoming his brother's tour manager and engaging in various business ventures, including Snoop Dogg Skateboards.

Beyond his work with Snoop, Bing carved out his own path in the music world. He was part of the hip-hop group Lifestyle, contributing to their sole album, Liquid Cocaine, released in 2003.

Bing's passion for music was matched by his business acumen, as he revealed in a 2016 Vice interview: "I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person."

His influence extended into the production realm as well, credited as an executive producer for Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw ‘N Uncut Vol. 1.

Bing also left his mark as a writer on the track Tha Jump Off for the film Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj and co-wrote Be Thankful for The Eastsidaz’s debut album in 2000.

Reflecting on this achievement, Bing shared with Vice: "I wrote the song and Snoop and Warren G and KAM were on it... And I was like, ‘OK I’m there, people are listening to me.'"

Further expanding his legacy, Bing co-founded the Canadian record label Dogg Records and later merged it with the hip-hop label Urban Heat Legends.

The loss of Bing comes amid another challenging time for the family, as Snoop's daughter Cori Broadus, 24, experienced a "severe" stroke in mid-January.

She faced hospitalization but has since been released, as disclosed by Cori herself prior to the announcement of Bing’s passing.

