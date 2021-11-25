Wendy Williams' health battle – what we know The TV star has been plagued with 'ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams has been absent from her talk show since September after revealing she was taking time off due to "ongoing health issues".

While it is still unknown when Wendy will be returning, it was confirmed on Wednesday that The View's Sherri Shepherd will take over as guest host in December, with reports suggesting that she will be made a permanent replacement, with an announcement expected in January once the show returns from its hiatus for the festive period.

It was initially reported back in September that Wendy had a "breakthrough case of COVID-19" despite being vaccinated and was experiencing "serious complications" because she also suffers from Graves' Disease and a thyroid condition.

A statement from The Wendy Williams Show read: "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.

"It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties. We want her health to be her top priority."

Here's everything we know about Wendy Williams' health so far…

Wendy Williams is dealing with 'ongoing health issues'

Wendy Williams does not have dementia

Recent reports claimed that Wendy is suffering from the effects of early-onset dementia. However, her younger brother Tommy, 54, denied these rumors, revealing Wendy has not been "displaying that type of behavior to the family".

"We haven't had any alerts like that and I haven't seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that," he told The Sun, adding: "My dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don't have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical."

What has Wendy Williams said about her health?

In November, Wendy broke her silence, giving her fans, who have become increasingly worried for her health, an update on social media.

She penned: "HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. "I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected.

Wendy has missed the entire 14th season of her talk show

"I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."

Wendy continued: "I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.

"Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I'm doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching."

It was first revealed in September that Wendy was suffering with her health

What else is affecting Wendy Williams' health?

Earlier this year, Wendy revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years ago after she was forced to take a hiatus from the show due to symptoms of her disease "causing fatigue", a spokesperson told People.

Speaking about the complication from her diagnosis, which she first revealed in 2018, Wendy added at the time: "I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves’ disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago."

