Beyoncé reveals how daughter Blue Ivy inspired her viral new look

Beyoncé is diversifying her portfolio even more so than before, kicking off the launch of her new line of hair care products, Cécred, in collaboration with her mom Tina Knowles.

The singer, 42, sat down with Essence Magazine to discuss her dive into the beauty and wellness space, the years of precedence her mother set, and her own journey with her hair.

During the conversation, they spoke about her famous 2013 pixie cut, when she took a pair of scissors to her own hair and sparked a viral trend that inspired many other women at the time.

Beyoncé announces new haircare line Cécred

Beyoncé explained that the moment represented a "rebellion" and "liberation" of sorts, even crediting becoming a new mother for influencing her state of mind at the time.

In August 2013, when Beyoncé debuted the cut on her Instagram, her daughter Blue Ivy was a year and a half old, and the "16 Carriages" singer gushed about the feeling of becoming a new mother.

"I love how we associate a certain hairstyle with moments in our lives, like that short-hair moment," she shared. "I remember the day I decided to just cut all my hair off. I didn’t have a particular style in mind.

"It wasn't an aesthetic choice, but it was a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through," Beyoncé continued. "So much of my identity as a performer has been connected to flowing hair.

"Cutting my hair off was me rebelling against being this woman that society thinks I'm supposed to be. I was a new mother, and something about the liberation of becoming a mother made me want to just shed all of that."

MORE: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids: their cutest photos and more

She described it as a "physical representation of me shedding the expectations put upon me," asserting that she just "wanted it off."

© Instagram Beyoncé takes to Instagram to debut a new pixie cut

"Neal Farinah, my hairstylist and friend, was freaking out because it was really long, really thick and really healthy. I just got the scissors and chopped it off. It was very intentional. And it was what I needed to do.

MORE: Cowgirlcore: Beyoncé's new era and the evolution of the trend

"And after that, I became super brave. It was the first step to many more audacious decisions I made in my life and my career that have led to who I am now."

© Getty Images Beyoncé credited her approach toward new motherhood with Blue for influencing her choice as well

The Renaissance hitmaker got candid about the emotional journey of her childhood years spent in her mother's salon in Texas and receiving scalp massages from her father Mathew, and revealed what inspired the name for her new line, Cécred.

SEE: Beyoncé and Jay Z's rarely-seen son Sir, 6, and their bond



"I think that connection of community, mother and child, father and child, and respect – and allowing yourself to be taken care of, especially for Black women, who are always taking care of everyone else – it's all sacred," she explained.

© Instagram Beyoncé teased her haircare line in May 2023

"So I took the end of my name, Cé, and made it the beginning of the word sacred to create Cécred. From my mother's salon, daily rituals with my father, and years of experience in developing a hair care line, the journey has been just that: Cécred."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.