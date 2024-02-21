Beyonce makes history as first Black woman to top country chart

Beyoncé has once again etched her name in the annals of music history by becoming the first Black woman to clinch the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart with her captivating single, Texas Hold ‘Em.

This groundbreaking achievement was celebrated across the country music industry, with acclaimed artists like Maren Morris and Lainey Wilson extending a warm welcome to the 42-year-old icon into their ranks.

Released on February 11 and hitting country radio airwaves shortly thereafter, Texas Hold 'Em dethroned the Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves duet, I Remember Everything, which had dominated the chart for 20 weeks.

Not stopping there, Beyoncé's other country release, 16 Carriages, also made an impressive debut at number 9 on the same day.

Both tracks, heralded in a Verizon Super Bowl LVIII commercial, mark Beyoncé's foray into country music and precede her anticipated country album, Act II, set to launch on March 29 as the sequel to her 2022 Renaissance LP.

According to Billboard, Texas Hold 'Em not only garnered 19.2 million official streams but also achieved 4.8 million in all-format airplay audience and sold 39,000 copies in the U.S. by February 15.

Meanwhile, 16 Carriages attracted 10.3 million streams, reached 90,000 in radio audience, and sold 14,000 copies.

Beyoncé's latest feat also makes her the first and only woman to have topped both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, showcasing her unparalleled versatility and appeal across genres.

This triumph follows a wave of support from her fans who rallied for Texas Hold ‘Em to be played on a country music radio station that initially refused.

A Twitter user, @jussatto, highlighted the situation when they shared an email response from KYKC, an Ada, Oklahoma-based country station, which stated, "We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station," in reaction to their request.

The situation sparked a dialogue about racism and discrimination, prompting fans to demand accountability from the station.

Ultimately, KYKC received the tracks and began broadcasting Texas Hold ‘Em, signaling a victory for both Beyoncé and her supporters. This episode underscores the power of her fanbase and the importance of inclusivity in music. Beyoncé's Act II is highly anticipated as her eighth studio album.

