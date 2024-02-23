RHOA star Porsha Williams files for divorce from Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage

Porsha Williams is divorcing her husband Simon Guobadia just over a year after they first tied the knot.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, filed for divorce from the Nigerian entrepreneur, 59, on Thursday in Atlanta, according to court documents obtained by People, after rumors swirled online about Simon's citizen status.

© Prince Williams Simon and Porsha married in 2021

The cause of their divorce is presently unknown, although documents suggest it is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past".

Porsha confirmed her engagement to Simon in May 2021. He had previously been married - and recently divorced - from her co-star Falynn Pina.

© Paras Griffin Falynn Pina, Simon's ex-wife

The couple got married back in November 2022, holding two ceremonies: a traditional Nigerian law and custom ceremony, as well as an American ceremony back in Atlanta.

Their divorce comes as the reality star announced she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the sixteenth season, after she stepped away from the Bravo series two years ago.

Porsha has also signed an overall scripted deal with NBCUniversial on "scripted project opportunities across the company's broadcast and streaming properties."

© Paras Griffin Porsha, Simon and Pilar

She said in a statement: "I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family."

"I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"

As well as her successful career as a reality TV star, her entrepreneurship and her bestselling book The Pursuit of Porsha, the 42-year-old is the mom of four-year-old Pilar. In marrying Simon, she became stepmom to his five children from previous relationships: Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena.

© Prince Williams Simon and Porsha at Ladies Love R&B Wednesdays

Simon is the CEO and founder of petroleum company Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, which supplies refined fuels in the southeast United States.

Ahead of their marriage in 2021, Porsha told People that she was "ridiculously excited" and "not even nervous".

"I know I'm marrying the love of my life, and it's going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I'm calm and excited", she explained.

Simon was "surprised" that his then-fiancé wanted to do a traditional wedding "because it's not something you hear every day".

He added: "To embrace my culture and want to be married in that fashion is something that blows my mind. The journey has been phenomenal. I couldn't have asked for a better future wife."