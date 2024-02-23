Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce looks besotted on first night of Eras Tour in Sydney

Taylor Swift's first Sydney show of her Eras Tour kicked off on Friday – and no one looked more excited to be there than her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was pictured enjoying the view of his girlfriend from a VIP tent after excitedly waving to Swifties as he made his way through the Accor stadium to cheers from the crowd.

Travis looked besotted and couldn't wipe the smile from his face as he watched Taylor perform in her leg-lengthening sparkly bodysuit.

The NFL star arrived promptly to make sure he was in place for the start of the show after Taylor's arrival was delayed by around 20 minutes due to storms and bad weather.

If he was feeling any sort of jet lag after landing Down Under on Thursday morning, he didn't show it.

Travis looked wide awake as he delighted in watching his girlfriend put on an energetic show alongside his friend Ross Travis, as well as Katy Perry, Rita Ora, and director Baz Luhrmann, who were all in the VIP tent.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis and Taylor have been dating since last year

He was no doubt touched when Taylor once again switched up her lyrics to Karma in a nod to her boyfriend being at her show.

As she did in November when Travis attended her show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Taylor belted out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" – which received a huge roar of screams from the crowd.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis arrived in Sydney on Thursday and spent the day with Taylor at Sydney's Zoo

It is unclear how long Travis' trip will last but he and Taylor wasted no time in reconnecting following his arrival, enjoying a trip to the local zoo to hand-feed koalas and kangaroos before returning to her opulent accommodation.

The couple are staying in the lavish hotel, Crown Towers, Sydney's inaugural six-star establishment, offering guests unparalleled luxury with its upscale restaurants and high-end amenities.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Other guests at the show include Katy Perry, Rita Ora and her partner Taika Waititi

They are reportedly staying in the most extravagant suite available, the Crown Presidential Villa, for a whopping $25,000 a night.

Travis and Taylor's relationship has been going from strength to strength since they began dating last summer after connecting following her July concert at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, where Travis plays for the Chiefs.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis Kelce was pictured alongside Baz Luhrmann at Friday's concert

In stark contrast to her relationship of over six years with Joe Alwyn, Taylor and Travis have been incredibly public, with the Bejeweled singer attending 12 Chiefs games last season, and Travis using his bye week in October to fly to Argentina to watch her perform.

Last month, the athlete gave a rare insight into their relationship at a press conference ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens.

© Getty Travis and Taylor are in love

"As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he said amid ongoing claims that Taylor is a distraction to his game.

"You hear the media throughout the year if we're not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn't focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what's going on," he added.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis are going strong

"So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

