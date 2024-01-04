Gemma Atkinson’s son Thiago looks ‘so much like dad’ Gorka Marquez in sweet video

Gemma Atkinson's son Thiago has already changed so much since the actress debuted her son back in July. On Wednesday, the mother-of-two couldn't help but gush about how much he looks like her fiancé Gorka Marquez.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma shared an adorable video of the infant in his buggy. The little one was in exceptionally high spirits despite teething on a blanket and whilst he smiled at the camera, she couldn't help but point out the incredible family resemblance.

"You look like your dad today, you do, you look like your papa today!" Gemma said as she filmed her little one after he awoke from his nap. See the touching moment in the video below.

Gemma Atkinson confesses baby Thiago looks just like dad Groka

As well as Thiago, Gemma and Gorka are also the doting parents to their three-year-old daughter, Mia, who is set to return to school on Thursday. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant also revealed she was overcome with emotion ahead of the big day.

Captioning a video of them playing in a homemade den, she wrote: "Last day before school tomorrow," alongside a welling-up emoji. Adding: "We made a den!"

The mother-daughter duo were joined by their dog Norman inside their masterpiece. When Gemma asked her pooch what he thinks he's going to do in there, little Mia replied: "Play games?"

© Instagram Mia and Thiago have the sweetest bond

Whilst little Thiago wasn't present in the den with his elder sister it's safe to say the pair have the sweetest bond and have done from the moment he arrived back in July.

Gemma quickly coined Mia a 'mother hen' shortly after welcoming her newborn in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram Gemma shares Mia and Thiago with her fiance Gorka

"Mia is a real mother hen. She is fab with him. The first thing she did this morning was say: ‘Where’s my brother?’ She always wants to do everything for him."

Announcing the news of her son's arrival Gemma penned: " "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful.

"Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."