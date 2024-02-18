Gemma Atkinson shares precious update on baby son Thiago ahead of major milestone

Radio host Gemma Atkinson has been on cloud nine ever since she welcomed her baby boy Thiago into the world. And the star, who shares "Tio" with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, is gearing up for a new milestone with her bundle of joy…

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the former Hollyoaks actress uploaded a clip of her tot crawling on all fours whilst at home in Manchester. In the video, baby Thiago looked so precious inching his way towards their fluffy pet dog whilst dressed in a chocolate brown bodysuit.

Sharing an update with her fans, Gemma, 39, wrote in a caption: "Tio's going in his own room in March. He's doing so well bless him, we feel he's ready. It's actually us waking him with school alarms most mornings, so he may sleep better. I remember with Mia it was much harder for me than her."

She added: "But I was told it's easier for a baby 8-12 months to move into their room than trying with an older baby or toddler… It worked with Mia though, so fingers crossed [the] second time is a success! I also feel more confident second time around."

Alongside a separate video, Gemma, who welcomed Thiago in July last year, went on to say: "He'll be eight months in March and I honestly can't believe how fast it's gone. I know I keep saying it, but it's true… To think I'll soon have a 5-year-old and a one-year-old!"

Family milestones aside, 2024 is set to be a huge year for Gemma. Seven years after she left the cast of Emmerdale, Gemma is now set to star in an upcoming British film, with shooting due to kick off in March.

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the 39-year-old revealed how her children are her priority when it comes to choosing her acting projects. "With films, there's a start and end date, so you can make it work logistically," she said. "That's now the priority – making sure I can do the job but also be around for the children."

And Gemma won't be the only one balancing work life with family commitments. Her fiancé Gorka will also be busy over the coming months in light of his latest venture. The star, best known for appearing on BBC's hit show, Strictly Come Dancing, has signed up as a judge on Bailando con las estrellas – the Spanish version of Strictly.

Musing on his achievement, Gemma proudly told us: "I think he will be fabulous. They've asked him to do it a few times, and this time, he felt as though he was ready."

The couple have Strictly to thank for their love story. While the duo weren't partnered together on the show, they grew closer after meeting on the dancefloor and went on to get engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

They welcomed their daughter Mia in July 2019 and their youngest, son Thiago, in July 2023. Sharing a glimpse inside their precious bond, Gemma recently divulged: "I don't know if it's the Spanish in him, but he's a very chilled-out baby, and Mia is really helpful. She's like a mother hen with him. The school runs are always a little bit chaotic and we're normally there at two minutes to nine, but we get there."