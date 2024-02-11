Did Adrian Grenier retire? Entourage star reveals decision to leave Hollywood in rare insight into fatherhood

Adrian Grenier has said goodbye to Hollywood and hello to a calmer lifestyle – and fatherhood! – and he has no regrets.

The Entourage alum, 47, is one of many to have in recent years left California in favor of Texas, where he is raising his son with wife Jordan Roemmele, who he married in 2022.

He opened up about the decision during his latest television appearance – promoting Blueland, an eco-friendly cleaning company, as opposed to a new film project – and how fatherhood shifted his lifestyle.

Speaking with Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna on Friday, Adrian recalled: "I was flying high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York," before adding: "But I live a much more grounded life now."

He shared: "I decided I was going to live closer to nature and to commit to my wife and have a family and have a child, which I'm so excited about."

Adrian and his wife Jordan, 30, are very private about their relationship and family life; they eloped in Morocco in 2022, and welcomed their first child together, Seiko Aurelius, in the summer of 2023.

Giving rare insight into his role as a father, he endearingly noted he doesn't know if his body "can contain the love" he has for the tot, adding: "It's so expansive. I feel like I'm going to burst. I'm just so in love with this kid and he's just absolutely beautiful and I'm so proud of him already," and cheekily quipped: "And all he does is poop."

Adrian also opened up about what inspired the decision to prioritize both a more grounded lifestyle and family, revealing: "I did a lot of growth, but I spent a lot of time in nature. Nature [is] connection. If you can't connect, you can't care."

© Instagram Adrian and his wife Jordan moved to Austin around late 2020

He emphasized: "There's so much to learn about how we work as human beings, because we are emergent from nature, we come from nature. So if we listen to nature, nature will tell us how to be in more harmony."

After host Hoda mentioned the soothing effects of simply planting your bare feet in nature, Adrian added: "My little boy was in the dirt this morning and my wife sent a picture, and, it's not only that you learn so much – I mean there's a lot of mental health challenges in our world and I think it's our disconnect from the earth – but my son is also learning a lot [about] the natural biome, the bacterias that he's getting and the immunity information he's getting is so important for his health."

The doting dad also shared the learning opportunity fatherhood has become for both him and his son, saying: "I'm living out into the future, and I become infinite when I get to teach him and show him and he gets to carry on my genes into the future, whereas before I was living a very finite life."

Adrian last worked on film and television in 2021, when he starred in comedy drama Far More, though by then he was largely focusing on executive producing various other projects.

