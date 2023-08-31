All you need to know about Today's dashing host Jacob Soboroff and his adorable family

Fans of the Today Show are no strangers to seeing stars like Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and more mainstays on their television screens on the daily.

However, loyal fans of the long-running talk show have just as much love for its more occasional correspondents, such as Jacob Soboroff.

Jacob is no stranger to the Today news desk, as a correspondent for NBC News, MSNBC, and Today. Below, read all about the journalist's life, on and off the news desk.

Jacob, 40, is a native of Los Angeles, California, where he still lives today when he's not working from the NBC studios at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

He studied at New York University, and got his start in journalism and politics way back when, as an aide to former NYC mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Jacob has contributed to platforms such as CNN, NPR, PBS, and more, and made his debut with NBC in 2015.

© Getty The anchor joined NBC almost ten years ago

There, his focus has largely been on border issues, which is also the focus of his New York Times best-selling book, Separated: Inside An American Tragedy, which was released in 2020, and explores Donald Trump's controversial child separation policy for immigrants crossing the border.

Its synopsis reads: "A profoundly personal and moving report from the border and beyond, revealing the wrenching human story behind one of the most disturbing passages of modern American history."

© Getty Jacob and his wife have been married for 11 years

As for his personal life, Jacob has been married to fashion executive Nicole Cari since 2012. She previously worked as Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Band of Outsiders, a menswear brand, and currently freelances as a Brand & Marketing Creative Consultant, per her LinkedIn.

© Getty The couple with their youngest daughter Lucia at an event in Los Angeles

Jacob and Nicole have two kids together, son Noah, seven, and daughter Lucia Ray, three.

His wife and adorable kids make frequent appearances on his Instagram, most recently in a sweet family portrait of the four of them somewhere on the East Coast, which the father-of-two captioned: "Squeezed another family ferry ride out this summer. Curly hair was flying in all directions."

Fans were quick to gush about the cute snap, with one writing: "The northeast looks good on you guys," as others added: "What fun! Such a sweet picture. And curly hair is great," and: "The kids are getting so big! Enjoy your time with your family!" as well as: "Beautiful family and family photo."

