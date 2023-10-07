Downton Abbey stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael put on a stylish display following Michelle Dockery's wedding

Following Michelle Dockery's fairytale wedding last month, Downton Abbey co-stars Joanne Froggatt and Laura Carmichael headed to a press night after party for Othello. Held at the Riverside Studio in London, Joanne and Laura's attendance on Friday, marked their second reunion within the space of a few weeks.

While the pair were photographed separately throughout the night, we imagine the actors would have stopped for a quick catch up, especially after ringing in such a major milestone with their good friend, Michelle.

Dressed to impress, Laura, 37, looked effortlessly chic in a pale green striped shirt, black wide-leg trousers and a pair of box-fresh trainers. Adding a pop of colour to her low-key look the actress sported a classic red lip – so glam!

As for Joanne, the Downton Abbey alum turned heads in a dark grey blazer, a white t-shirt and tailored trousers. Keeping her accessories minimal, the 43-year-old rocked a statement gold chain necklace. With her light blonde tresses styled in beachy waves, Joanne nailed the cool girl aesthetic.

Prior to their appearance at the Othello press night, both Joanne and Laura were spotted at Michelle Dockery's wedding two weeks ago. Held at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, West London, on Saturday September 23, 2023, the Lady Mary Crawley actress tied the knot with Jasper Waller-Bridge, who is the brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

It appeared that Laura, who played Michelle's on-screen sister Edith Crawley, was one of several bridesmaids, as she was pictured in the sea green gowns worn by the wedding party. As for the bride, Michelle was pictured in a stunning white satin Emilia Wickstead gown, which featured a square neckline and dropped waist.

Joanne, who portrayed Anna Bates in the ITV drama, was also spotted at the nuptials. Stepping out in a stunning high street look, she paired her Ghost dress with a TopShop blazer.

Doubling up as a major Downton Abbey reunion, other stars in attendance included Lily James, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

Bringing together British and Irish acting royalty, James Norton, Imelda Staunton, Allen Leech, and Jim Carter were spotted among the crowds too.

It is believed that Michelle and her new husband Jasper met through friends in 2019, before making their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival that year. Michelle, 41, and Jasper, 35, shared the news of their engagement in The Times in January 2022. The announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle Dockery, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex."