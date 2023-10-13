Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery breaks silence after wedding to announce exciting news

Almost three weeks after her beautiful London wedding, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has shared some exciting news! The actress and her co-star Michael Fox have announced they will be dropping new music, as well as hitting the road together.

Following the release of their new single Starlight, the musical duo have revealed their new EP, the intimate Don't Go Alone will be out on 8 December via Decca Records.

Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery will be going on tour in 2024

On the EP, the pair are once again joined by Mumford and Sons musician Chris Maas on percussion, Tommy Heap (Willy Mason) on piano and drums and Carlos Garcia (Dermot Kennedy, Paolo Nutini, John Newman) on guitar.

Talking about the EP on Friday, Michael and Michelle said: "We wanted to stretch ourselves a little more with this EP. We were influenced by delta blues when writing some of the songs with images of the endless expanse along those great American roads.

"Otis Taylor, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' album Raising Sand were influences for Starlight and Little Life, and Sufjan Stevens for Back on My Feet. Always with one ear on the live element, our songs have grown and evolved, and we've enjoyed exploring a much bigger sound for this EP."

The Downton Abbey stars have released new music

Last June, the actors performed their first-ever official public show at a sold-out Omeara in London. Next January, they will start their first UK headline, hitting stages in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Stroud, and finally the iconic London's Lafayette.

Michael and Michelle first met on the set of the hit TV period drama Downton Abbey, and soon discovered their shared passion for music. Michael played footman Andrew Parker in the Downton franchise, while Michelle starred as the headstrong Lady Mary.

© Shutterstock Michelle and Michael with their co-stars Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech and Laura Carmichael

During filming, they quickly started to play music together in between shooting scenes. Connecting immediately, both on voice and guitar, the actors started playing regularly as a duo.

The busy pair have been juggling their music around their acting commitments. Michelle previously said: "There was something about that time after the series [Downton] had ended... About looking at something with fresh eyes and feeling nervous about what's ahead. Then suddenly we were just writing music.

"It's a whole different set of skills and vulnerability. Acting tends to start with what's already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It's different and very freeing."

© Dave J Hogan Michelle and her partner Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michael added: "I will always love acting but there is something about us, some part of our characters that we haven't fully realised - and that's happening now."

News of the new music and tour comes weeks after Michelle tied the knot with her partner Jasper Waller-Bridge. The wedding was attended by several Downton stars – including Michael's long-term girlfriend Laura Carmichael.

In fact, the actress – who played Michelle's on-screen sister Edith Crawley - was one of several bridesmaids on Michelle's big day. Other attendees include Downton Abbey's creator Julian Fellowes, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton, Allen Leech, and Joanne Froggatt.