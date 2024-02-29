Craig Roh, ex Michigan football player dies aged 33 after secret cancer battle

Craig Roh has lost his battle with cancer and died at the age of 33.

The news was announced via a statement from his wife, Chelsea, on X on Wednesday as they confirmed Craig passed away on Monday, 18 months after he was diagnosed with Stage lV colon cancer.

"Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could," she wrote.

Craig Roh died at the age of 33

"He laid out a timeline for his business so stay tuned. Many have asked how they can help, I’ve attached our GoFundMe to this post."

“Craig did not want to go public with his diagnosis and battle because, in true Craig fashion, he did not want the attention to be on him. From chemo, to targeted therapy, to clinical trials at MD Anderson and in Honduras, Craig was resilient until the very end.”

They said the money would be used to pay for his medical expenses but also to help provide schooling for Craig's son, Max.

From college, Craig took his career to the NFL and played for the Carolina Panthers.

Craig Roh with his wife Chelsea and son Max

He made a move to Canada to play in their football league before retiring and carving out a career in the tech industry.

Their GoFundMe page adds that Chelsea and Max are "mourning" as they "start to rebuild their life".

© Getty Images Craig Roh battled cancer in secret

"Max, now 2 1/2 years old is already showing the athletic prowess of his Father," the tribute continued. "It’s hard to put into words the impact that Craig has had on so many people. He was a father, a husband, a brother, a son, a friend, and a teammate.

"A celebration of life will be held in Phoenix, Arizona on March 16th, 2024. Time and place to be announced soon."