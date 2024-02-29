Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter, 72, mourns the loss of husband Robert Altman

Over three years have passed since the world lost Robert A. Altman, the cherished husband of Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, yet the shadow of his absence looms as large as ever in her heart.

The 72-year-old icon, who shared 37 blissful years and two children, Jessica and James, with Robert, confided to People about the enduring weight of her grief.

"He was the great love of my life," she revealed. Robert, a respected lawyer and video game executive, remains a constant presence in her thoughts, his absence felt in the smallest of moments and the most mundane of tasks.

"There's so much of my day-to-day where I find myself thinking, 'Oh, Robert will know,'" she shared, the pain of loss evident in her reflection.

© Jason LaVeris Lynda was married to Robert for 37 years

In an effort to bridge the gap between her world and his absence, Lynda has poured her soul into music, penning Letters From Earth, a poignant tribute to her late husband.

The song, she explains, is a testament to the indelible mark left by those we've loved and lost.

© Silver Screen Collection Lynda Carter stars as 'Wonder Woman', circa 1975.

"The soul of the song is about how you miss a person so much because they're such a presence in your life that it's almost impossible to imagine that you won't physically see them again in this life," she expressed.

Lynda's musical journey, which predates her iconic role as Wonder Woman, has been a lifelong passion.

"I've been singing for over 50 years. I started singing in clubs when I was 14, and was writing music before I became an actor," she revealed.

© Albert L. Ortega Lynda Carter with daughter Jessica Altman, son James Altman and husband Robert A. Altman

Letters From Earth, she says, is more than a song—it's a love letter to those we've lost, a bridge across the void left by their departure.

In 2021, Carter took to social media to share her heartache and the profound impact of her husband's passing.

"We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other's champions always," she penned, alongside a touching black and white photo of the couple.

Robert's death, a result of complications from a medical procedure, left a void in the lives of those he touched, particularly evident in the words of his son James, who remembered his father as "fiercely loyal to his friends," a man of "seemingly endless wisdom."

Robert's legacy extends beyond his family, into the realms of law and video gaming, where he made significant contributions.

© Dominik Bindl Lynda Carter attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes

As a co-founder of ZeniMax Media, he was instrumental in publishing iconic games like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Bethesda Softworks, in a statement on Twitter, honored him as "a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together."

The acquisition of ZeniMax by Microsoft in 2020 for $7.5 billion marked a milestone in the industry, a testament to Altman's foresight and leadership.

As Lynda navigates the world without her partner, her resolve to honor his memory and the love they shared stands as a beacon to those grappling with loss. "I will love you always and forever," she vowed.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. a