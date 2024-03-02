Rebel Wilson celebrates 44th birthday with stunning photo as she reveals 'best present ever'

Rebel Wilson was blessed with a number of birthday tributes as she turned 44, which she responded to with a stunning photo showing she'd truly had a great day.

The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of herself in sunny climes sat by clear blue waters in a white dress with black sunglasses, as made a hashtag symbol with her fingers and stuck her tongue out. Rebel went on to share what had been her 'best present ever'.

"Happy 44th birthday to me!" Rebel wrote. "I got the best present ever - a healthy child, a healthy relationship and a career that keeps challenging me".

© @rebelwilson Rebel looking fabulous at 44

She explained that she is "directing a new film, writing a book, producing AND acting", before adding that she has "so many amazing friends and fans who inspire me to keep going! Love you all x".

The past two years have seen massive changes for Rebel, as she came out on Instagram in 2022, revealing her relationship with Ramona Agruma. She explained: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." She shared her engagement to Ramona in February 2023, as they got engaged at Disneyland with a ring from Tiffany's.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Ramona and Rebel

Rebel is also a mom to baby Royce Lillian, who she had in November 2022 via surrogate after being open about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome. She announced the birth on Instagram.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate", she said. "I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…"

Rebel Wilson with her daughter and partner

She added: "but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club", she signed off the post.

As Rebel alluded to in her birthday post, 2024 is set to be another busy year for her as her memoir, Rebel Rising, is set to come out in April. She'll also make her directorial debut with The Deb, a musical comedy film set in the Australian outback for which production began in September 2023.