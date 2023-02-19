Rebel Wilson engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma The couple welcomed their first daughter together at the end of 2022

Rebel Wilson is engaged! Nearly a year after she announced she had found her "Disney Princess," the actress asked girlfriend Ramona Agruma to officially marry her.

Naturally, the couples' engagement took place in Disney of all places, with the Pitch Perfect star getting down on one knee with Cindrella's iconic pink castle serving as the background while pink confetti surrounded them.

In November of 2022, the newly engaged pair announced the arrival of their first daughter together, Royce Lillian.

Just as the weekend came to a close, Rebel took to Instagram to share the exciting news, sharing photos from her magical Disney engagement.

The first snapshot is a sweet close-up of Ramona's ring – a simple yet stunning silver solitaire from Tiffany's – which she is showing off as Rebel extends her hand towards the camera and the two share a kiss.

The second sees them both kneeling in front of Cinderella's castle, wearing matching pink striped sweaters with a drawn on heart in the middle, smiling ear to ear as Rebel holds the unmistakable Tiffany Blue ring box.

The pair had a magical Disney engagement

"We said YES!" Rebel first wrote in the caption, adding: "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring, and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

Bob is Disney's CEO, who recently returned to the esteemed role after his 2021 retirement and the sudden dismissal of his successor Bob Chapek.

The pair first went "Instagram official" last June

The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike. Kathy Hilton commented a string of red heart emojis, as others wrote: "Yaaayyyy congratulations Rebel!" and: "HEART IS BURSTING!! Congratulations," as well as: "Congratulations Reb!!"

Rebel and Agruma went public with their relationship back in June of 2022, when Rebel shared a photo of the two which she captioned: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

