Paris Hilton's birthday celebrations leave fans wondering the same thing about daughter London

Paris Hilton turned 43 on February 17, sharing her celebrations online with fans.

The socialite revealed that she'd spent her birthday jetting off for a snowy adventure with Carter Reum, her son Phoenix, and daughter London. Yet people couldn't help but notice one key thing as she posted photos of the family online: there are no photos of London, but plenty of Phoenix.

Paris held her son as they looked out over the chalet into the snowy wonderland. She also revealed that the family had chartered a private jet for the getaway, which was decorated especially to celebrate the special day. Phoenix reached out to grab the 'happy birthday' sign in some sprinkled cupcakes.

Paris with Phoenix in the snow

She was sure to include clips of Phoenix gurgling in his high chair, and one from afar, where Paris is addressing two high chairs, with Phoenix visible and London obscured as she kisses and giggles the one-year-old son, which you can watch in the video below.

Paris captioned the photo: "Best Birthday Weekend Ever!", with Carter commenting: "happy birthday to the best wife and mamma in the entire world".

Since the birth of her daughter London in November 2023, Paris has yet to share any photos of the baby girl preferring to keep her face hidden on social media.

While she did a similar thing with her son Phoenix, she has started sharing more and more photos of him since his birth in January 2023.

Her fans, however, still appeared curious as to why there is a lack of photos of London. Taking to the comments, people aired their questions for the heiress.

Phoenix turned one in January

"How come we don't see baby London"? One person asked. Another added: "Why do you post pics of only Phoenix but not London. Just wondering".

The 43-year-old has shared glimpses of the newborn, but not yet a full photo of her, clearly preserving London's privacy while she can. Paris took to TikTok to share an interaction between a then-10-month-old Phoenix and his little sister.

Paris with Phoenix on the plane

"Is that your sister?" Hilton asked her son, who reached out a hand to touch London's head. "Be gentle", she added, before asking: "Are you sweet?"

Phoenix gently stroked London's head in the video, and Paris said: "Yes, nicely. Phoenix is a nice big brother. We love you London!"

Paris kept both pregnancies a secret, announcing only when the babies had been born. She justified this by pointing out that most of her life has already "been so public."