Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shares heartbreaking tribute on special anniversary

Damian Hurley had a difficult day to mark on Wednesday as the model paid tribute to the late Shane Warne, who died last year following a heart attack, on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Damian's mother Elizabeth dated Shane between 2011 and 2013, and Damian has long looked up the cricket star as a "father figure" for him during his formative years. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Damian shared a selection of images of him of the sporting icon, starting off with a sweet photo of himself as a child embracing Shane, and livingly writing: "Happy birthday SW," alongside a heart emoji.

Another image showed him alongside Elizabeth, Shane and the late star's children from previous relationships and a fun image of the sports star in the back of the car. "We love and miss you every day," Damian penned alongside a broken heart emoji.

The final image carried Damian's most poignant caption as alongside an image of Shane enjoying a party in a funky outfit, he said: "This is exactly how I'll remember you. Always and forever."

When Shane passed last year, Damian wrote: "I'm still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

Damian chose to share some precious memories, including glimpses into family holidays and a sweet Christmas photo where he wrapped his arm around Shane, who was in red party hat.

Fans sent messages of condolences, with one writing: "Just shocking and devastating. Sending love and prayers sweet heart," and a second said: "Thinking of you and @elizabethhurley1. I'm so sorry for your loss." A third penned: "So sorry but [from] y'all's pics he seems like an amazing person," and a fourth added: "So sorry to hear of your great loss."

At the time of his death, Elizabeth posted several touching photos of the pair, she wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Damian has an equally as close relationship with his famous mum and regularly praises her when it comes to special events like birthdays or Mother's Day. In one instance, he hailed his "supreme" mum, captioning a throwback photo of Elizabeth hugging him as a child while in a swimming pool: "All hail all mamas everywhere. Especially mine because she’s supreme. Happy mama’s day xxx."

Damian's father is American businessman Steve Bing, who initially denied his paternity of the model and never met his son. Steve sadly took his own life in 2020. At the time of Steve's death, Damian said: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. "I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."