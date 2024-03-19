Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek Draper's heartbreaking final request

Kate Garraway has opened up about her husband Derek Draper's final request just months after the political adviser passed away.

Derek, who was the nation's longest-suffering COVID patient, died at the age of 56 in January after a four-year ordeal.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate Garraway has opened up about her husband's final request

In a new film titled Kate Garraway: Derek's Story, which airs on 26 March, the Good Morning Britain host will share an intimate insight into how she supported Derek through his health battle – something which Derek really wanted.

Asked why he wanted to take part in this film, Kate recalled: "He said, 'Never give up fighting for what you believe in and for the people you love.' His words and speech were so limited and there were so many things he wanted to say about the struggle we were all having as a family."

She continued: "So we set out to make Derek‘s story together to highlight how he and our family are just one of millions who, every day, have to deal with the challenges of severe disability or life-threatening illness.

"And we wanted to celebrate the incredible work of carers, both professional and those who do it out of love." Kate added that the documentary is "a way of allowing Derek's voice to be heard," however, "finishing without him has been so hard".

Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before being discharged. He received round-the-clock care at home from specialist nurses and his wife.

"I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek and his incredible spirit," remarked Kate. "It's also a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Derek Draper passed away in January

She added: "I remember so vividly that the idea of making this third documentary at all came from Derek himself. I hadn't planned to make another one. He'd been released from a four-month spell in hospital for sepsis.

"We were very positive about his recovery. Derek was determined to keep on getting better and improving. One day, we were sitting together while I was caring for him. He suddenly, from nowhere, asked, 'Are we making another documentary?'

© ITV Kate has previously given viewers an insight into her family in the docuseries Caring for Derek

"I said, 'Well I hadn't really planned to. Were you thinking that you would like to?' And he said firmly 'yes'. I said, 'Well, if we do, I think we should work on it together and it should be your story, told in your voice'. Derek got very emotional at the idea because his words and speech were so limited. There were so many things he wanted to say about the struggle we were all having as a family and he wanted to speak up about it."

ITV star Kate has also made two documentaries detailing her family’s life as Derek battled the long-term effects of coronavirus, with both programmes winning National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV's Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism.