Fern Britton glows alongside rarely seen daughter Winnie in beachside photo

Fern Britton delighted fans at the weekend with the sweetest selfie featuring her rarely seen daughter Winnie.

In the wholesome photo, which was shared to Instagram, a beaming Fern, 66, could be seen flashing a warm smile as she stood next to her daughter Winnie in the morning sunshine.

The duo appeared to be in high spirits as they posed by the shoreline with the tranquil waves visible in the distance.

Fern looked ageless in a navy and orange Speedo swimming costume which she paired with a cosy Borg lined red coat for some added warmth. She wore her locks in a loose ponytail and went makeup-free as she prepared to take to the water.

© Instagram The duo enjoyed a morning swim in the sunshine

Her daughter Winnie, 22, meanwhile, looked stylish in a charcoal grey T-shirt and a pair of yellow sunglasses. She accessorised with a pair of boho earrings and swept her raven tresses into a slicked-back ponytail.

"Glorious swim at 8.30 this morning!" Fern noted in her caption. "Making the most of it. Have hardly been in the sea this year so making the most of it xx."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the mother-daughter duo, with many followers drawing attention to Fern's age-defying appearance.

© Shutterstock Fern Britton and Eamonn Holmes were both part of the This Morning family

One fan wrote: "What a wonderful start to Sunday, I am rather land locked here near Lichfield," while another chimed in: "You live in the most beautiful part of our country... You are blessed."

Complimenting the former ITV presenter, another follower gushed: "You're ageing backwards, Fern! Looking fabulous and sooo happy," and a fourth remarked: "You're glowing Fern. All your running [running woman emoji] is working wonders for you. Hope you enjoyed the swim."

Fern and her ex-husband Phil Vickery parted ways in 2020

Fern shares her daughter Winnie with her ex-husband Phil Vickery. The former couple announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

The ex This Morning presenter also has twins Harry and Jack, 29, and Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones.

Last year, Fern touched upon the next chapter in her life after her split from Phil. "This new chapter has come at the right time for me," she told Prima Magazine. "I don't want to be the poster girl for separation, though, because a lot of people go through the same thing.

"Often, the children leave home and you look at each other and go, 'Ah, where do we go from here?' I only wish I was the sort of person who could have persevered through that, but I couldn't."

Whilst Fern tends to keep her children out of the spotlight, she has occasionally shared rare glimpses of her family life at home.

© Getty Fern moved to Cornwall after her split from Phil

During an appearance on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, Fern spoke about her lockdown experience with her two daughters.

Sharing a sneak peek inside their COVID-19 routine, the TV star said: "My oldest daughter is working and she is waitressing, wearing her PPE and all of those things.

"And my little daughter is mad about the house, she's busy building cobble setts for me and building paths. Oh it's great."