Fern Britton reflects on finding love again after Phil Vickery divorce: 'It would be the icing on the cake'

Fern Britton is open to love, four years after her divorce from Phil Vickery. In a new interview with The Mail on Sunday, the 66-year-old was asked about her stance on relationships. "I don't want to live with anyone – and I don't want to get married again," she revealed. "I'm a very independent person and the older I get the more I realise I like freedom."

That said, Fern hasn't ruled out romance altogether. "If someone incredible came along who could put up with me, I'd say yes," she added. "It would be the icing on the cake really. But I don't want to have to be cooking and cleaning and taking care of anybody. Separate houses would do me nicely."

It was in January 2020, that Fern announced her split from TV chef Phil. "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways," she penned on Twitter.

"We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

During their 20-year marriage, Fern and Phil welcomed a daughter, Winnie, and as Fern notes, they will "always be connected" as a result. Speaking to Woman & Home Magazine in 2022, the Celebrity Big Brother star explained that she and Phil have remained on good terms following their divorce.

"We simply needed to follow our own paths," recalled Fern. "Over time we realised we weren't necessarily having the kind of life we once did. It seemed right to say 'thank you' and move on. But we do have a good friendship.

"Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie... so we will always be connected," she continued. "Life has changed for me in the last 10 years, especially with my career. So it's lovely to think I can just concentrate on writing, the kids and getting on with life. This feels quite comfortable, and Phil and I knew it was the right thing to do."

As well as Winnie, Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, and a daughter Grace, from her first marriage to Clive Jones.

Nowadays, the presenter – who recently left the Celebrity Big Brother house – loves nothing more than spending time at her home in Cornwall. Revealing how she unwinds in an interview with My Weekly this month, Fern said: "Where I live in Cornwall we have some glorious views.

"Recently, I sat on a cliff and looked down at the sea and the headland, with the sun, seagulls and boat, and tried to capture that. Also, I am lucky enough to have a proper artist friend who holds classes in her studio for a group of us gals here. She bakes shortbread biscuits and then her husband brings the wine and we have a lovely time!"

Fern concluded: "Painting helps me relax and the hours pass by so fast because your brain is entirely occupied with what you're doing. Also, I play piano very badly and I can lose an hour or two just playing a piece and trying to remember it.”