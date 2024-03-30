Lizzo reveals she's quitting the music industry in shocking post: 'tired of 'being dragged by everyone'

Lizzo recently startled her fans with a candid revelation on Instagram, announcing her decision to step away from the limelight.

At 35, she expressed feeling overwhelmed by the constant scrutiny and criticism tied to her public image, particularly those targeting her appearance. "

I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it," she shared.

The Juice hitmaker’s departure from music comes amid a tumultuous period marked by legal battles and personal scrutiny.

Despite the shockwave her announcement sent through her fanbase, many rallied in her comment section, offering words of encouragement and support.

Remarks ranged from pleas of "You better not!!!!" to affirmations of "Love u. Don't quit," showcasing the depth of her impact on her audience.

© Steven Ferdman Lizzo's statement was met with anger by the plaintiffs

This outpouring underscores the community she's built — one that sees her not just as an artist but as a source of inspiration.

This wave of support arrives amidst Lizzo facing serious allegations from three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — who sued her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

© Getty Lizzo delighted the crowds at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney wearing a black leather catsuit with neon green detailing

The allegations, which have starkly contrasted with the body-positive and inclusive image Lizzo promotes, include claims of weight-shaming and inappropriate conduct.

Her lawyer, Ron Zambrano, criticized her recent performance at President Joe Biden’s fundraiser, stating, "It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations."

© Instagram/@lizzobeeating Lizzo's 2024 Super Bowl outfit

Lizzo has fervently denied these accusations, defending her character and the safe, respectful environment she strives to maintain.

In a heartfelt statement, she opened up about the pain and disillusionment these claims have caused her. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," she articulated, underscoring her commitment to her craft and her ethical standards.

© Getty Images Lizzo accepts Record Of The Year for "About Damn Time" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Despite the controversies, Lizzo's journey in the entertainment industry remains remarkable. Since her debut studio album in 2013, she has ascended to fame with hits like Good As Hell and About Damn Time, and her 2022 album, Special, continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

Beyond music, she's ventured into the fashion industry with her shapewear brand, Yitty, championing body positivity and self-love.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.