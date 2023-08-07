Elon Musk's ex-partner Grimes has revealed her take on Lizzo's recent lawsuit drama, and her message may surprise you. Taking to her former beau's social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Grimes revealed she wished to send some support Lizzo's way.

"I love Lizzo," her statement began, although she immediately added: "Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later."

© Getty Images Grimes seemed confident in her support for the singer's character

The 'Player of Games' singer then continued: "Loyalty matters to me," before explaining her sympathy for the 'About Time' singer some more. "Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was "cool" and she checked in [on] me when no one cared. I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world."

"There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person," the 35-year-old, who is a mother of two children who she shares with the Tesla managing director, claimed. "I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I'd never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed," Grimes added, along with a love heart emoji.

© Steven Ferdman Lizzo has been accused of problematic and abusive behavior

She finished her post by writing: "Tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it's [sic] greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing." She later went on to add more to her post as individuals responded.

Some fans took against the Miss Anthropocene album artist for her comments, suggesting that just because she'd had a positive experience with the 'Juice' singer, this needn't mean the allegations made in the lawsuit were not accurate. Individuals also questioned her claim that Lizzo had nothing to gain from being nice to the singer, but in both cases Grimes responded with further evidence which she wished to reference in Lizzo's defense.

© Getty Images Grimes and Elon dated from 2018 to 2021

"Lizzo was nice to me before elon when she blew up and I was still indie as [expletive]," she said, referring to her career prior to when she began dating the SpaceX billionaire in 2018. "She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us," she added, before also saying: "She checked in while I was cancelled… while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn't want the association, she was kind when [I] was only a liability to her."

Lizzo herself responded to the lawsuit which was brought against her by three of her former backup dancers on August 3. "I am not the villain," she claimed, while also detailing to her followers on Instagram how "these last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."

© Getty Lizzo said she was not a villain on Thursday

The '2 B Loved (Am I Ready)' singer's former dancers filed their lawsuit against the popular musician on August 1, accusing her of sexual, religious and racial harassment, as well as discrimination, assault and false imprisonment. It is also alleged that she fostered a hostile work environment and body-shamed one of the dancers who brought the case against her.