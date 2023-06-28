Beyoncé's latest show leaves Lizzo in tears after onstage moment in emotionally charged video

Lizzo was definitely all of us at a Beyoncé show in a new video she shared of herself attending one of the stops on the Renaissance World Tour.

Watch in the clip below as a powerful moment left the 35-year-old singer in tears when she received a special nod from Bey herself.

WATCH: Lizzo's emotional reaction to Beyoncé shout-out

The performance of the Queens Remix of 'Break My Soul' certainly left an impact on Lizzo, which she expanded upon in the caption for her video.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by Destiny's Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies…," she confessed.

"I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time. I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is.

© Getty Images Lizzo choked up when she saw Beyoncé flash her name in lights

"We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It's an honor. Thank You @beyonce."

The remix to Beyoncé's number-one smash interpolates Madonna's 1990 hit 'Vogue' and namedrops several other people, all of whom also show up in flashing lights during the Renaissance tour.

Those include her sister Solange Knowles, former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and her musical protégés Chlöe and Halle Bailey.

© Getty Images The shout-out came courtesy of the Renaissance World Tour

She then names several other icons like Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson, Tierra Whack, Missy Elliott, Diana Ross, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Sade, Jill Scott, Aaliyah, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj, plus the ballroom houses House of Xtravaganza, House of Aviance, and House of LaBeija.

Fans rushed to Lizzo's comments section to show her some love, with one writing: "Your Name will be seen all across the world in lights on Beyoncé's Tour. In case no body told you today…You are special."

© Getty Images Lizzo even paid tribute to Beyoncé in her Grammys acceptance speech

Another added: "This is a full circle moment. One inspiring artist getting her life together by watching another inspiring artist!!! Come on positive vibes!!" and a third added: "Wow I used to listen to Happy Face whenever I was feeling sad too. So happy for you. You deserve this."

The love between the two singers runs deep. Just last February, when Lizzo won the Grammy for Record of the Year for her song 'About Damn Time,' beating out Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' among others, she dedicated a portion of her acceptance speech to her musical idol.

© Getty Images The tribute came moments after the singer won her record-breaking 32nd Grammy

Lizzo turned to the 41-year-old Grammy legend and mentioned how she'd skipped school in 5th grade to catch one of her shows.

"You changed my life," she emotionally told the 'Crazy in Love' singer, who was visibly choking up herself. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, 'I want to make people feel this way with my music.' Thank you so much, you clearly are the artist of our lives."