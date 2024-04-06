Rebel Wilson speaks out as her controversial book release faces delays

Rebel Wilson has had a busy week as her controversial memoir faced delays in its release across Australia and the UK.

While she's had plenty of success in her memoir's release across the States, appearing on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, the Bridesmaids star opened up about the delays on Instagram.

© @rebelwilson Instagram Rebel speaks out about the book delays

Sharing a photo of the hardback copy of her book Rebel Rising, she wrote: "UK & AUS momentarily delayed by [EXPLETIVE] … but not for long", she teased, suggesting that the books would be back on shelves in no time at all.

Rebel's Australian fans faced confusion when they reportedly received refunds for the book without explanation as to why the book was no longer available for purchase.

Harper Collins UK told HELLO! that the reason for the delay was due to Rebel's press tours, explaining: "Publication of Rebel Rising in the UK and Australia has been moved to coincide with Rebel Wilson’s press tours."

The star is set to come to the UK at the end of the month, with her book due for release on April 25. She will then return to Australia for her book tour in May, including an event at the Sydney Opera House on May 9.

Rebel's post, referring to "[EXPLETIVE]", in the post, suggested that there may be another reason for the delayed release date.

She shared a separate post in which she posed glamorously, lying on a couch in a silky green gown, and then posing against a plant-embellished background. The actress looked utterly gorgeous, with her signature blonde tresses in effortless waves.

© NBC Rebel on the US press tour for her book

She captioned the photo: "What a week! I need a lie down on the couch now…for real! Thank you so much to everyone who has bought REBEL RISING and is already enjoying it! Love you".

Rebel's book release has received widespread attention as she opens up about her experience in Hollywood, including working with "a massive [EXPLETIVE], which she told fans about ahead of the book's publication, explaining she dedicated a whole chapter to the actor in question and named them.

The actor was revealed to be Sacha Baron Cohen, who she claimed humiliated her when they worked together on the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

Sacha Baron Cohen has denied Rebel's claims, with a rep stating: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."