Rebel Wilson admits to taking Ozempic during her 80lb weight-loss journey

In a candid revelation, Rebel Wilson has shared that her impressive weight loss during her "year of health" in 2020 was partially aided by the type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic.

The Australian actress, 44, who has since stopped using the semaglutide injectable, discussed her experience with The Sunday Times, highlighting the drug's impact on her appetite for sweets. "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good," Rebel admitted.

Rebel's journey towards health was initially inspired by the advice of her IVF doctor in 2019, aiming to enhance her fertility given her diagnosis with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Despite facing skepticism, "Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight," she said.

The fear was that losing weight might alter her casting type in Hollywood, moving away from the "fat funny character" roles she was known for.

Nonetheless, Rebel and her fiancée Ramona Agruma welcomed their daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate in November 2022.

Previously, Rebel attributed her weight loss success to rigorous high-intensity interval workouts, nature hikes, and a diet rich in protein yet low in sugar, reaching her goal weight of 165lbs.

However, the pressure of releasing her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, led to a 20lb weight gain from stress eating.

"I feel strongly that young women shouldn't try to obsess over looking like Victoria's Secret models — they should just look like themselves," Rebel expressed, acknowledging her complex relationship with food.

Currently, Rebel feels content with her physique, describing it as "still curvy and solid." She joins a list of celebrities like Elon Musk, Chelsea Handler, and Amy Schumer who have also used Ozempic for weight management.

Medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are primarily prescribed for severely overweight patients with type 2 diabetes, with Wegovy being FDA-approved for weight loss in 2021.

Despite insurance coverage reducing costs to $25/month for some, the out-of-pocket expense can reach between $600-$1,300 monthly.

Rebel's journey and reflections on health and authenticity will be further explored in her 336-page autobiography Rebel Rising: A Memoir, set to release this Tuesday.

Amidst a busy press tour and upcoming film projects like Bride Hard, K-Pop: Lost in America, and the musical The Deb—which also marks her directorial debut—Rebel is finding balance in motherhood and her commitment to wellness.

"I think once this press tour is over for the book, I'll just go back to a bit more of a normal schedule," Rebel told People, emphasizing the importance of dedicating time to health while navigating the responsibilities of motherhood and her career.

