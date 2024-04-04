Who is Mickey Gooch Jr? - His relationship with Rebel Wilson explored

Rebel Wilson continues to drop bombshells with her eye-opening new book and her latest revealed who she lost her virginity to at the age of 35.

The Senior Year actress, 44, casually gave a nod to Mickey Gooch Jr. in her memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson, when she wrote: "Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you."

But who is Mickey Gooch Jr. and what is his relationship with Rebel?

Where have we seen him before?

Mickey is an American actor born and raised in New Jersey but now lives in Los Angeles.

He doesn't have a lengthy list of movies to his name but he is known for How to be Single, in which he starred with Rebel during their real life romance.

Mickey also featured in The Clapper in 2017, Madness in the Method two years later and then Deported in 2020.

© Getty Images Rebel Wilson and Mickey Gooch in 2015

How did Rebel meet Mickey?

The pair were introduced by Rebel's Pitch Perfect co-star, Hana Mae Lee, who set them up when she was in Los Angeles.

Rebel said he pursued her and after dating for a month he went to New York to stay with her.

Mickey is 'rich'

While he has his own career in the entertainment industry and is a partner in Skitbags Entertainment and Kodiak Pictures, Mickey also comes from money.

He is the son of multimillionaire banker, Michael Gooch, who is the founder of the $700 million GFI Group.

© Getty Images Rebel Wilson with Mickey Gooch Jr at the Los Angeles special screening of "Ur In Analysis"

Rebel referenced his wealth in her memoir when speaking about finally having sex.

"I actually have a boyfriend," she wrote. "And he's handsome and rich to boot."

Mickey's addictions split them up

A self-confessed addict, Mickey has been to rehab 17 times and had a "life-threatening addiction to alcohol and a frightening variety of hard-core drugs".

When Rebel discovered this after six months of dating, she walked away from their relationship.

© Getty Images Mickey Gooch Jr has overcome addition

She says she gave him a year to stay sober, but they never did rekindle their romance.

Mickey and Rebel's relationship today

They may not have reconnected romantically, but Rebel and Mickey have remained friends.

He called her "the most beautiful girl I know, insider and out. The full package" in a social media post dedicated to her in 2021.

While discussing her memoir with The New York Times, Rebel revealed that Mickey was among the first to read her book, and he was therefore aware of her public acknowledgment of their intimacy.

She also told People: "People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person."

