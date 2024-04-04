Rebel Wilson names the actor who she lost her virginity to at 35 years of age

In her revealing new memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson opens up about her personal journey, shedding light on a significant moment in her life: losing her virginity at the age of 35 to actor Mickey Gooch Jr.

Rebel, now 44, reminisces about the early days of her relationship with Mickey, hinting at the romantic sparks that flew between them in 2015.

With a touch of humor and perhaps a nod to the surprise her revelation might elicit, she addresses Mickey directly in her memoir: "Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you."

This moment underscores not only a personal milestone for Wilson but also highlights the openness with which she shares her life's pivotal moments with the world.

Their romance, which lasted six months, began through an introduction by Hana Mae Lee, Rebel's co-star in Pitch Perfect.

Rebel’s decision to pursue a romantic and sexual relationship came at a time when she was grappling with her mother's cancer diagnosis, a life event that starkly reminded her of life's fleeting nature.

"I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love," Rebel reflects on her readiness to embrace intimacy.

Preparing for this new chapter involved both emotional and physical readiness, from experimenting with a vibrator to watching adult films, culminating in a memorable experience while she was filming How to Be Single.

Rebel's recollection of this encounter is poignant, filled with the rush of emotions and physical sensations that accompany a first sexual experience.

She speaks candidly about the impact of this moment, not just on her body but on her heart as well, emphasizing the acceptance and desire she felt from Mickey despite her insecurities about her weight.

However, as with many relationships, the duo’s journey had its share of challenges. A significant trip together brought the realization that their paths were diverging, leading Rebel to conclude that their relationship would not last.

This honest assessment underscores the memoir's theme of growth and self-discovery, even when it leads to difficult decisions.

In discussing her memoir with The New York Times, Rebel shared that Mickey was among the first to read the book, ensuring he was aware of her public acknowledgment of their shared intimacy.

"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person," Rebel confessed to People.

.Today, Rebel Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma, celebrating their love openly and joyfully. In November 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogate.

