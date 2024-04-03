The real reason why Rebel Wilson's controversial memoir has been delayed for release amid Sacha Baron Cohen statements

Rebel Wilson's new memoir has been highly publicized as she's made bombshell statements about her experiences working in Hollywood as one of the industry's most beloved comic actresses.

But fans in the actress's native country Australia were disappointed to find that Rebel Rising has been 'indefinitely' delayed despite due for release on April 3, 2024.

© Chris Hyde Rebel at AACTA

Fans were reportedly confused when they received refunds for the book without explanation as to why the book was no longer available for purchase.

Some fans attempted to purchase the book in Australia online, but were reportedly met with 404 errors. Meanwhile Amazon Australia's website told customers: "We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock".

Harper Collins told HELLO! that the reason for the delay was due to Rebel's press tours, explaining: "Publication of Rebel Rising in the UK and Australia has been moved to coincide with Rebel Wilson’s press tours. She’ll be in the UK at the end of the month."

Rebel is also set to return to Australia for her book tour in May, including an event at the Sydney Opera House on May 9.

© NBC Rebel on the US press tour for her book

The book's delayed publication comes as Rebel wrote that she was humiliated working with Sacha Baron Cohen in the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby. Rebel wrote that he asked her to perform a lewd act while they were making the movie in South Africa.

She added: "I’m not about canceling anybody and that’s not my motivation for sharing this story. I’m sharing my story now because the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens."

The British comedian has vehemently denied any mistreatment of Rebel, with a rep releasing a statement following the book's publication in the States.

Sacha's rep said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."