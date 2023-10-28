Alex Jones' daughter Annie steals the show during idyllic family holiday

Alex Jones made the most of the October half-term break as she whisked her husband and their three children off to Center Parcs Erperheide in Belgium, and her young girl stole the show.

As you can see in the clip below, Alex recorded every moment of their holiday abroad, which included getting LeShuttle over to Calais before driving to their holiday destination. They enjoyed time in the surrounding town, with Kit adorably sat on his father's shoulders as they walked around what looked to be a historic place.

WATCH: Alex Jones takes family on next level holiday

But it was when they got to Center Parcs that the family's adventures began with Annie deciding to ride a little pony alongside her mother. Alex made sure to keep a close eye on her young girl, who made sure to wear a helmet to keep safe as she rode the pony through some woodland.

Other highlights from their trip included one of her sons on a climbing wall, the family feeding rabbits, a rainy adventure in some toy jeeps and a round of mini golf with Alex's husband looking like a natural!

Alex's daughter rode on a pony

In her caption, the mum-of-three penned: "Just on our way home from hols and lots of you were asking where we were over half term so I thought I'd share. So, on a friends recommendation we booked 5 nights at @centerparcs_erperheide in Belgium.

"We got there on @leshuttle which was incredibly quick and then drove from Calais. It was around three hours. The children had the time of their lives with lots to do to suit all of their ages. Some activities were more geared towards older children but there was still plenty of choice for little ones.

The family enjoyed time in Belgium

"They especially loved the giant soft play and the pool and slides which we went to every day! It was ideal as a the weather wasn't particularly kind. We usually prefer more rustic/ organic holidays, but glad we tried it."

She concluded: "Also, it would seem that the European centreparcs are quite a lot cheaper than the UK ones (even with the travel) so definitely a good option if you want to give it a go."

The family had lots of fun on their holiday

Fans were quick to react, as one said: "Center Parcs abroad is by far cheaper and the benefit of being able to cycle safely off the parc is a bonus too… I'd recommend De Kempervennen in the Netherlands went there multiple times when my girls were little."

A second added: "Looks great, pleased you all had a great time. Thanks for sharing," while a third mused: "The ones in the Netherlands are good too. One had an indoor ski slope," and a fourth posted: "Yes I took my kids when they were younger to Center Parcs in Holland - so much cheaper than uk and can highly recommend them."