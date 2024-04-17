Ripley star Andrew Scott reveals devastating family news and how Paul Mescal helped him grieve

Andrew Scott has expressed his grief following the loss of his mother Nora in March. Amidst the promotion and release of his latest drama, Ripley, the 47-year-old touched upon his heartache for his mum whom he has credited for being "the source of practically every joyful thing in my life".

During a candid interview with The Times, the Irish actor mentioned his co-star Paul Mescal whom he was able to lean on for support.

© Getty Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott starred in All of Us Strangers

"We go through so many different types of emotional weather all the time," he shared. "And even on the saddest day of your life you might be hungry or have a laugh. Life just continues."

Just days before Mother's Day, Andrew's mother Nora died of a sudden illness and was surrounded by her family in St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

He continued: "Well, you know, you have to — life goes on, you manage it day by day. It's very recent, but I certainly can say that so much of it is surprising and unique, and there is so much that I will be able to speak about at some point."

© Getty Andrew said his co-star was on hand to support

Andrew reflected on his close bond with fellow Irish star Paul, with the pair hitting the awards scene and promotional trail together during this sad period.

Of their friendship, he said: "I adore Paul, he's so, so… continues to be… Obviously, it's been a tough time recently and he just continues to be a wonderful friend. It's everything.

"The more I work in the industry, I realise, you make some stuff that people love and you make some stuff that people don't like, and all really that you are left with is the relationships that you make. I love him dearly."

When news of Nora's passing was announced, an obituary was released which read: "It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Nora Scott (née Boyle), beloved wife of Jim, mother of Sarah, Andrew and Hannah.

"Scott, Sandymount, Dublin, formerly Omagh Co. Tyrone, March 7th 2024 peacefully surrounded by her loving family and best friend Anne, in St Vincent's Hospital following a sudden illness."

The message added: "Nora will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Jim, her loving children Sarah, Andrew and Hannah."