Inside Andrew Scott's sweet friendship with Paul Mescal

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal have garnered critical acclaim with their nuanced performances in All of Us Strangers. Based on Taichi Yamada's bestselling novel, the film adaptation – which counts Claire Foy and Jamie Bell among its cast – has acquired prestigious awards and glowing reviews.

The gift that keeps on giving, not only has All of Us Strangers captivated film fans around the world but it's also given the internet a new celebrity friendship to obsess over, with Andrew and Paul gushing about one another in interviews. Here's what they've said about each other…

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal got to know each other on set

Chatting to ELLE about their new film, Paul and Andrew were asked to share the greatest lessons they've learned from each other, and their responses were so sweet.

"The thing about Andrew is he's wonderfully eloquent, but he lives by the things that he says, which I think it’s all well and good sounding smart, but I think you have to live by it, and he does that in spades," explained Paul.

Meanwhile, Andrew noted: "When I think about Paul, I think there's something that's very forthright about you that's really wonderful. It's a really good quality.

"You're not backwards and coming forwards on things you believe, but some people really are. I think there's a real difference between somebody being nice and somebody being good… and Paul is essentially a really, really good person, and that's what I love about him."

Paul described Andrew as "a very easy person to fall in love with"

Connecting on the set of All of Us Strangers, life imitated art with Andrew and Paul, allowing the duo to develop a bond with one another, just as their characters did.

"It's not a word that actors [use]," Paul said, referring to the notion of on-screen chemistry. "But you must endeavour a little bit to try and fall in love, in whatever that capacity is. And Andrew is a very easy person to fall in love with.

"He's kind, generous, talented. We shot the film at the perfect junction in our friendship where there was a lot we didn't know about each other, but there was mutual admiration and respect. And a similar sense of humour."

Andrew gave his co-star some sage advice

According to Paul, Andrew was extremely supportive during filming and months after his split from musician Phoebe Bridgers, gave him some words of wisdom on love. During an interview with Esquire in August, Paul quoted Andrew, who told him: "The only thing you're left with after love is grief. Which is, like, a bleak thing, but I think it's just a fact."

Currently, Paul and Andrew have no plans to reunite on the screen yet, but we hope to see the double act together again in the future, whether that be on the red carpet or in another hit film.