Inside Paul Mescal's ultra-private relationship and split with ex-girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were once the internet's favourite couple, but after an ultra-private romance, the duo decided to call it quits. We're taking a closer look at their relationship timeline…

© Getty Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers met through social media

It was back in April 2020 that Paul was propelled into the spotlight. Starring alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the hit romantic drama, Normal People, the actor gained an overnight fanbase, which included Phoebe.

After tuning into the series, the 'Kyoto' singer penned her admiration on Twitter, sparking a flirty exchange with Paul. A month later, the pair were asked to interview one another for Wonderland Magazine, and while they weren't thought to be dating, their chemistry was off the charts.

"I think it's well documented that I love your music," Paul gushed. "Well, that makes me blush," replied Phoebe.

While it's unclear when they became an item, by July the Lemon Leaf Cafe in Cork had posted photos of the duo on Twitter. "Fan- Tas- Tic day thanks to @mescal_paul and @phoebe_bridgers for calling to our café this morning for breakfast. Such amazing talented young people," read the caption.

Notoriously private, Phoebe and Paul kept fans guessing for a year, although the Normal People star did mention his "girlfriend" in a November interview with GQ. Describing his mystery woman as "a lifesaver," the actor shared how grateful he'd been for her support.

"To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don't know where I'd be without her," he said.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Paul went on to star in the music video of Phoebe's hit song, 'Savior Complex', which was released in December 2020. But, it wasn't until the following year that they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple.

© Getty Paul and Phoebe at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Pictured in Los Angeles, Phoebe and Paul attended the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in November, where they cuddled up together and shared a few laughs. Following the outing, Phoebe began posting photos of the two on social media, making their relationship Instagram official in December 2021.

They later attended the 2022 Met Gala together, where they put on another loved-up display.

The former couple attended the Met Gala together in 2022

While Phoebe and Paul appeared to go from strength to strength, by December 2022, fans began speculating that they'd broken up. After contributing an emotional verse to SZA's 'Ghost in the Machine', it was thought that Phoebe's lyrics – which referred to an explosive fight – could have been inspired by an incident with Paul.

While Phoebe and Paul each remained tight-lipped about their relationship and subsequent breakup, by February 2023, the latter remarked to Vanity Fair, that addressing rumors doesn't "serve" him.

"Moving forward as much as I can, that's going to be my life that is private," he said. "That's a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn't actually help me. It's like a quick boost of serotonin, being like: 'I've said what I need to say.' And then it's just Twitter fodder."

© Getty Images Fans began speculating that Paul and Phoebe had split in December 2022

That same month, The Hollywood Reporter questioned Paul about the alleged breakup. Refraining from commenting, he simply replied: "Maybe at some point. But just not now. It's just difficult territory. Yeah."

Following the split, Phoebe has found love with American comedian and musician, Bo Burnham, while Paul appears to be single.