All the clues that Paul Mescal's mystery girlfriend is Phoebe Bridgers The Normal People actor has been fuelling rumours

He became the nation's heartthrob last year when Normal People aired, but it sounds like Paul Mescal is officially off the market.

The Irish actor, who celebrated his 25th birthday this week, appears to be dating American songstress Phoebe Bridgers, 26. Paul re-posted a photo of himself that Phoebe had shared on her Instagram Stories, showing the actor holding a sky-high pile of pizza boxes.

"Happy birthday pizza boy @paulmescal," Phoebe wrote. Paul replied with a red love heart emoji and a simple "Mmmmmm."

Their Instagram exchange comes two months after Paul starred in Phoebe's music video for her track Savior Complex, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Phoebe shared this photo of birthday boy Paul

Last November, the Irishman confirmed he has a girlfriend but was reluctant to name her. "To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable," he told GQ magazine, while calling his partner a "life-saver". "Really, I don't know where I'd be without her."

Phoebe, meanwhile, has also referred to the TV star as a "cute boy" and her "internet crush" in interviews. After he followed her on Instagram, Phoebe admitted she felt "a little pitter-patter in my heart".

The pair took part in an Instagram Live in May

Paul and Phoebe were first romantically linked in July, when they enjoyed breakfast at a café in Kinsale, County Cork. The Lemon Leaf Café confirmed the couple's meal out on their Instagram account, revealing: "Breakfast for Champions big thank you to @_fake_nudes_ @paul.mescal for choosing us for breakfast. Enjoy Kinsale #staycation2020 #breakfastofchampions #greatfood #celebs #punisher #normalpeople."

They were also reportedly spotted at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire three months later, looking very cosy.

The pair were spotted enjoying breakfast together in County Cork

The pair's chemistry has been clear to see judging by their past cute social media interactions. They filmed an Instagram Live together in May, with many fans saying it had "first date vibes".

And it sounds like Paul was already a big fan of Phoebe before he shot into the limelight. Sharing his Spotify Wrapped results in December 2019, it was revealed that Phoebe was his most-played artist of the year.

