Michael Schumacher at 55: his 10-year secret rehabilitation, his family's silence pact, and grown children

Michael had an incredibly successful career. In 2012, the time of his retirement, he held records in most wins, pole positions and podium positions as well as the number of total fastest laps. In 1999 and 2000, he was listed by Forbes as the highest-paid athlete in the world.

After a brief return to the sport after retirement in 2010 - 2012, Michael confirmed that he was retiring for good. He told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper: "For me, there is nothing better than being at home. For me this means freedom, and I want to enjoy that again soon."

He added: "The plan is that there is no plan. I experienced Formula One from a different perspective… Now I'm more open and relaxed. I am going with my head held high… There were times in the past few months in which I didn't want to deal with Formula One or prepare for the next Grand Prix."