Gypsy Rose Blanchard files restraining order against husband two weeks after filing for divorce: report

Two weeks after Gypsy Rose Blanchard split from her husband Ryan Anderson, the 32-year-old has filed a temporary restraining order.

It comes after Gypsy announced her separation from her husband on March 28, 2024, three months after her early prison release. Court documents, as seen by People, reveal the order was filed in Louisiana.

© Getty Ryan and Gypsy attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" in New York City

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou", she said in a post on Facebook as news of the split was made public.

"I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

© Screenshot of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's public Facebook Gypsy shared her thoughts on Facebook

She later posted a cryptic message which read: "I feel like the older you get, the more quiet you become. Life humbles you so deeply as you age. You realize how much nonsense you've wasted time on. You start to accept things for what they really are. You stop forcing friendships & connections with people & you just learn to grow."

The couple tied the knot in July 2022, in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests.

Not long before her release in December 2023, Gypsy expressed her wishes to marry Ryan again after her release to have "a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that."

© Greene County Sheriff Gypsy with her late mom Dee Dee

Gypsy was convicted of second-degree murder after the death of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard It was later revealed Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen's syndrome by proxy. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which she served eight.

Nicholas 'Nick' Godejohn was convicted of the first-degree murder of Dee Dee Blanchard and received a life sentence in prison.

After her release, Gypsy shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, as she was pictured with her stepsister Mia in front of a gold balloon sign that read: 'WELCOME HOME' and other white balloons. She was also snapped popping open champagne with her family.