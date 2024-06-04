Chrissy Teigen's harrowing in-flight experience: ‘Erroneous takeoff’ scare

Chrissy Teigen shared a heart-stopping moment from a recent flight that experienced an "erroneous takeoff," resulting in a terrifying halt on the runway.

The model and cookbook author, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 3, to recount the unnerving experience.

In a video recorded as the plane taxied back to the gate, Chrissy's voice trembled as she explained, "We just had something called an erroneous takeoff. I don’t even know what erroneous means, to be honest with you. We were going a thousand miles an hour to take off and then came to a complete stop."

"For like three seconds, I was bracing for impact, absolutely positive that we were braking because we were going to hit something. And we didn’t," she continued. The relief was palpable in her voice as she added, "I became very religious all of a sudden. I was like, ‘praise the lord, praise be.’"

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen's terrifying flight ordeal

Though she didn’t disclose the airline, Chrissy expressed her gratitude for the pilots and the plane, saying, "I’m so grateful for these pilots and the plane for doing what it was supposed to do."

In the caption written over the video, she tagged her husband of over ten years, John Legend, 45, pleading with him to "Please answer your phone I’m on final destination."

© Instagram Chrissy and John with their children

The couple shares four children together — Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 16 months, and Wren, 11 months.

Before the terrifying incident, Chrissy had been sharing snippets of her journey to the airport with her followers.

© Instagram Chrissy's bumpy car ride to the airport

One clip showed a bumpy car ride from the back seat as the vehicle approached the airplane.

She also showcased some of the menu options, including the "Classic Beer Cheese" soup, humorously referring to it as "Meemaw’s beer cheese."

© Instagram Chrissy at home in her kitchen

Reflecting on the ordeal in a later clip, Chrissy said, "That’s actually my worst nightmare. Documenting your flight and being like, ‘oh here’s the plane, here’s the menu.’ And then all my last photos on DailyMail would be, ‘she had beer cheese. That was her last meal.’"

Despite the scare, Chrissy managed to keep her spirits high, joking with a smile, "My last video was me saying ‘Meemaw’s beer cheese’ which is actually so great. My last words were nearly Meemaw’s beer cheese."